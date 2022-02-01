Varney: Biden locked into ‘incompetence and failure’

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Biden's team during his latest "My Take," arguing that the president is locked into "incompetence" and "failure" amid his slumping approval rating.

STUART VARNEY: In the first year of the Trump presidency, it was carnage in the cabinet.

The national security adviser, the White House chief of staff, the communications director, the health secretary and others – all of 'em out in that tumultuous first year. Trump said

‘There are people who have done a bad job and I let them go.’ I say, that’s being smart.

In Biden's first year, nobody has been fired. Despite failed policies and incompetence, the original Biden team is still very much in place. But a lot of grumbling plenty of Democrats unhappy with the team's poor performance.

Headline in the Washington Post: 'White House frustrated by HHS chief's low profile.' That's Xavier Bacerra, who runs the entire COVID response operation: you never see him, and he doesn't take responsibility for all the COVID confusion.

The post says top Democrats have openly ‘mused’ about who might replace him!

There's been talk about replacing Vice President Harris, by nominating her to the Supreme Court. That's not going to happen, but there's talk.

An oped in the Times called for chief of staff Ron Klain to go, on the grounds he had OK'd that disastrous Biden speech on race.

But don't hold your breath. Firings are unlikely: the president doesn't want to change his team when he's pushing ‘Build Back Better,’ and the confirmation process of his Supreme Court pick.

Secondly, he has the identity problem. Race, gender, sexuality fueled some of his picks for the cabinet.

Firing someone from a specific demographic group may backfire politically.

When Trump wasn't happy, he fired left, right and center.

But Biden won't do that. He can't do that. He's locked into incompetence and failure.