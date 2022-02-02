Varney: Biden leads the party that pushed for ‘soft-on-crime,’ low bail policies

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney slams Democrats' "soft-on-crime" policies ahead of the president's visit to NYC, arguing Biden is leading the party that pushed for the "empty the prisons" mentality.

STUART VARNEY: President Biden comes to New York City tomorrow. He should be here today to attend another police funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral, just like the one last week.

This city is in the grip of a crime wave. Fear is palpable. Just as it is in other big cities.

If the president arrives here and blames 'gun violence,' he will simply be repeating the Democrats' talking point. They don't like guns. I think they are deliberately missing the point.

It's the 'soft-on-crime' that's to blame and that is a Democrat policy. They created this, and voters know it.

It is low, or no bail policies that let criminals out. It is the ‘empty the prisons’ mentality that puts criminals back on the streets. It is the left's war on police that has resulted in five officers shot and killed in the line of duty just this year.

It is the ‘let ‘em take what they need’ rules that lets thieves go without challenge.

Biden leads the party that pushed for all that, and he comes to New York to blame guns.

He should listen to the mayor, speaking early this morning after another cop was shot. He said his officers would be out on the street, doing their job no matter what. Despite the disrespect. Despite the defunding.

And he said "now it's time for lawmakers to do their job"

The president really ought to listen.