Varney: Biden is now a wartime president

In his latest "My Take," FOX Business' Stuart Varney reacted to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's plea to President Biden for a no-fly zone Wednesday, questioning how far Biden is prepared to go now that's he viewed as a "wartime president."

STUART VARNEY: How far are we prepared to go to stop the Russians? Two hours ago, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea for help from the West.

That’s us! America leads the West. It is America which will have to decide what help to give, listen to Zelenskyy address the president personally.

Zelenksyy: 'I'm addressing the President Biden. You are the leader. Of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you could be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.'

Zelenskyy wants a no-fly zone. He wants planes that let him control the skies.

The White House says, no: that would amount to escalation. It might provoke Putin to do heaven-knows-what. It risks World War III.

Stand-off: Zelenskyy wants game-changing military help. The Biden team is not willing to give it.

BIDEN TO TRAVEL TO EUROPE NEXT WEEK FOR NATO SUMMIT ON WAR IN UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

This could change: The New York Times reports the Biden team may supply so-called ‘switch-blade kamikaze’ drones.

They are remotely guided bombs that can hover over a target for 30 or 40 minutes. Very effective. The smaller versions cost just $6,000 each!

That’s not the same as military jets enforcing a no-fly zone, but advanced kamikaze drones would surely put the fear of God into those tank commanders gearing up for street fighting in Kyiv. And any kind of advanced anti-aircraft missiles would do the same for Russian pilots.

If we want to support Zelenskyy, we have to step up our lethal military help.

And the question stands: just how far are we prepared to go? Like it or not, Joe Biden is now a wartime president.