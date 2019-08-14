USWNT Soccer team headed to trial for equal pay after mediation fails

The United States Women’s National soccer team appears to be headed to trial after mediation talks failed this Wednesday.

The female athletes are fighting for equal pay and have been meeting with the U.S. Soccer Federation to reach a new agreement to bring the women’s pay closer to the higher levels of their male counterparts.

A disheartened Molly Levinson, the spokesperson for the women's team said, "We entered this week's mediation with representatives of U.S.S.F. full of hope. Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation's determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior.”

The U.S. women’s team feel they have earned equal pay, especially after recently dominating the competition on an international level and coming off an impressive 2019 World Cup Title win.

“It is clear that U.S.S.F., including its board of directors and President Carlos Cordeiro, fully intend to continue to compensate women players less than men. They will not succeed,” Levinson continued in her statement about the situation.

The women have been pursuing this fight since filing a federal gender discrimination suit in 2017 claiming their collective bargaining agreement is unfair compared to the men’s national team.

The pay disparity exists despite a recent audit which revealed that the women’s team produced greater revenue when compared to the U.S. men. The women pulled $50.8 million in revenue between play from 2016-18 compared to the men who only raked in $49.9 million during the same time according to financial statements uncovered by The Wall Street Journal.

Levinson remained hopeful and optimistic, despite the setback, "We want all of our fans, sponsors, peers around the world, and women everywhere to know we are undaunted and will eagerly look forward to a jury trial."