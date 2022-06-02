New US sanctions target Russia-linked yachts and jets, Putin's money manager

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions Thursday on Russian figures and yachts as part of an effort "to degrade the key networks used by Russia's elites, including President Vladimir Putin, to attempt to hide and move money and anonymously make use of luxury assets around the globe."

The Treasury’s Officer of Foreign Assets Control said the measures target "a Kremlin-aligned yacht brokerage, several prominent Russian government officials, and a close Putin associate and money manager, Sergei Roldugin, who is a custodian of President Putin's offshore wealth."

"Russia’s elites, up to and including President Putin, rely on complex support networks to hide, move, and maintain their wealth and luxury assets," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement. "Today’s action demonstrates that Treasury can and will go after those responsible for shielding and maintaining these ill-gotten interests."

