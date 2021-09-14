Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Trade

US panel votes to approve $1 billion for FTC privacy probes

Money to be set aside to set up bureau dedicated to improving data security and privacy, fighting identity theft

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee voted on Tuesday to give the Federal Trade Commission $1 billion to set up a bureau dedicated to improving data security and privacy and fighting identity theft.

FTC INTERVIEWED ZUCKERBERG IN 2012 MAKING ADDING CHALLENGE TO FACEBOOK SUIT: SOURCES

The proposal, which Democrats included in a $3.5 trillion spending measure, would fund a new bureau over 10 years to address "unfair or deceptive acts or practices relating to privacy, data security, identity theft, data abuses, and related matters," according to a summary released by the panel.

The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee voted on Tuesday to give the Federal Trade Commission $1 billion to set up a bureau dedicated to improving data security and privacy and fighting identity theft. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The committee began work on the wide-ranging spending proposal on Monday and was continuing to work on Tuesday evening.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The FTC, which enforces antitrust law, has picked up the job of pushing corporations to better protect consumer data and privacy as it enforces rules against deceptive practices.