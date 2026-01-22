US negotiating 'total access' to Greenland, Trump tells Maria Bartiromo

President Donald Trump's administration is negotiating a deal to secure the U.S. "total access" to Greenland, Trump told Fox Business on Thursday.

Trump made the announcement during a conversation with Fox host Maria Bartiromo, reiterating his claims that the U.S. must have a presence on Greenland for national security.

"Everything comes over Greenland. If the bad guys start shooting, it comes over Greenland," Trump said. "It's pretty invaluable. It's amazing. You know, Ronald Reagan had the idea a long time ago, but we didn't have any technology at that point. The concept was great, but there was no technology. Now we have unbelievable technology."

"So what are we talking about? An acquisition of Greenland? Are you going to pay for it?" Bartiromo pressed.

"I mean, we're talking about, it's really being negotiated now, the details of it, but essentially it's total access. There's no end, there's no time limit," Trump responded.

Trump's statement comes a day after he walked back plans to impose heavy tariffs against European countries as part of his push to take Greenland.

The president said the U.S. and NATO had come to a "framework of a future deal" for U.S. access to the territory.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on social media.

Trump said the deal, if finalized, "will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," adding that the agreement led him to halt the planned tariffs.

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he said.

NATO confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement from Spokesperson Allison Hart that negotiations are aimed "at ensuring Russia and China never gain a foothold" in Greenland.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.