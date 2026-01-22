Expand / Collapse search
US negotiating 'total access' to Greenland, Trump tells Maria Bartiromo

Trump walked back a threat of massive tariffs over Greenland on Wednesday

President Donald Trump joins Maria Bartiromo to discuss negotiations for U.S. access to Greenland and a new Reagan-inspired missile defense system aimed at stopping incoming threats.

Trump says US will get ‘everything we want’ as Greenland talks, missile defense plan surface

President Donald Trump joins Maria Bartiromo to discuss negotiations for U.S. access to Greenland and a new Reagan-inspired missile defense system aimed at stopping incoming threats.

President Donald Trump's administration is negotiating a deal to secure the U.S. "total access" to Greenland, Trump told Fox Business on Thursday.

Trump made the announcement during a conversation with Fox host Maria Bartiromo, reiterating his claims that the U.S. must have a presence on Greenland for national security.

"Everything comes over Greenland. If the bad guys start shooting, it comes over Greenland," Trump said. "It's pretty invaluable. It's amazing. You know, Ronald Reagan had the idea a long time ago, but we didn't have any technology at that point. The concept was great, but there was no technology. Now we have unbelievable technology."

"So what are we talking about? An acquisition of Greenland? Are you going to pay for it?" Bartiromo pressed.

TRUMP CHALLENGES CARNEY AT DAVOS, ASSERTS CANADA SHOULD BE 'GRATEFUL' FOR GOLDEN DOME MISSILE DEFENSE

President Donald Trump speaks at Davos

President Donald Trump attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026.  (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse / Reuters Photos)

"I mean, we're talking about, it's really being negotiated now, the details of it, but essentially it's total access. There's no end, there's no time limit," Trump responded.

NATO CHIEF PRAISES TRUMP AT DAVOS, SAYS HE FORCED EUROPE TO ‘STEP UP’ ON DEFENSE

Trump's statement comes a day after he walked back plans to impose heavy tariffs against European countries as part of his push to take Greenland.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

In an exclusive interview President Donald Trump speaks with 'Mornings with Maria' anchor Maria Bartiromo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about Greenland, Iran and free market capitalism.

Trump: Greenland deal being negotiated now, US is not paying anything

In an exclusive interview President Donald Trump speaks with 'Mornings with Maria' anchor Maria Bartiromo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about Greenland, Iran and free market capitalism.

The president said the U.S. and NATO had come to a "framework of a future deal" for U.S. access to the territory.

A view of a container ship in the harbor in Nuuk, Greenland.

Container ship in the harbor in Nuuk, Greenland. (Julia Wäschenbach/picture alliance/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on social media.

Trump said the deal, if finalized, "will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," adding that the agreement led him to halt the planned tariffs.

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he said.

Houses are pictured on January 15, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland.

Houses are pictured on January 15, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland. (Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

NATO confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement from Spokesperson Allison Hart that negotiations are aimed "at ensuring Russia and China never gain a foothold" in Greenland.

President Donald Trump joins Maria Bartiromo to discuss ongoing negotiations that would give the U.S. total access to Greenland, citing national and global security concerns.

Trump says US will have ‘total access’ to Greenland in negotiations, compares project’s impact to ‘Israel times 100’

President Donald Trump joins Maria Bartiromo to discuss ongoing negotiations that would give the U.S. total access to Greenland, citing national and global security concerns.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.