US may extradite Sam Bankman-Fried amid FTX collapse investigation: report

The U.S. and the Bahamas have discussed potentially extraditing former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried to the U.S. for questioning regarding the collapse of his company, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried's FTX collapsed from being a world-class crypto trading company to filing for bankruptcy last week. Bankman-Fried resides in the Bahamas, where the company is also registered. The top Democratic donor is facing burgeoning calls for investigation in the U.S.

Bankman-Fried has so far cooperated with Bahamian authorities, submitting for at least one interview with police. The country is conducting its own criminal investigation into the incident.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has also called for Bankman-Fried to testify before Congress. Brown has urged the SEC to more aggressively investigate crypto trading companies like FTX.

FTX was the third-largest crypto market in the world at the start of last week when it announced liquidity problems and said it would need a massive infusion of cash to stay afloat.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Binance, the world's largest crypto market, initially stepped in and offered to buy the company, but it backed out of the deal after looking into FTX's finances.

Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter, reported that at least $1 billion of customer funds had disappeared and that people told the news outlet that Bankman-Fried had secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to his trading company, Alameda Research.

The two sources told Reuters that Bankman-Fried – in a meeting that he confirmed took place – shared records with other senior executives that revealed the financial hole.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE