US manufacturers urge Congress to certify election results, dispel ‘conspiracy theories’

A key organization representing U.S. manufacturers is the latest group to publicly ask lawmakers to certify the election results this week without fanfare.

Continue Reading Below

The president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, Jay Timmons, issued a press release on Monday requesting that Congress “heed the voice of the American people” in confirming President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

“Manufacturers stand with members of Congress who intend to uphold their constitutional responsibility and vote to certify the Electoral College tallies that resulted from free, fair and legal elections in the states,” Timmons said. “In every election, many Americans are disappointed by the results. But disappointment does not justify harming our democracy or undermining faith in our elections based on unproven charges and conspiracy theories.”

EARLY VOTING IN GEORGIA SURPASSES 3 MILLION AHEAD OF RUNOFF ELECTION

Also on Tuesday, a group of prominent business leaders relayed a similar message in a public letter, which was signed by executives from companies and organizations including Warby Parker, MasterCard, BlackRock, the WNBA, Con Edison and Pfizer.

In a statement, the group said that any attempts to thwart the certification process this week ran "counter to the essential tenets of our democracy."

"Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan support of all Americans at a moment when we are dealing with the worst health and economic crises in modern history," the statement read. "There should be no further delay in the orderly transfer of power."

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

President Trump has refused to accept the results of the November election, peddling baseless claims of fraud. His campaign has unsuccessfully filed numerous lawsuits in an attempt to overturn results in a handful of key states, like Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Some Congressional Republicans across both the House and Senate are expected to object to the certification of the vote on Wednesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE