US lacks labor for us to move manufacturing from China: Basic Fun! CEO

We don’t have enough labor in the U.S. to move all our manufacturing out of China and into the United States, according to Basic Fun! CEO Jay Foreman.

“We already as a company, we manufacture our K’NEX product and our Lincoln Logs here in the U.S. but we don’t even have enough labor right here in the U.S. to keep those factories fully employed,” Foreman told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on “The Claman Countdown.”

Foreman also argued that President Trump is contributing to the labor shortage with his plan to build a wall.

“And frankly speaking the president is looking to build a wall and close the border to low skilled wage labor,” Foreman said. “So how can we bring labor and manufacturing back to America when there is no workers to make the product?”

Some industry experts are suggesting companies leave China to avoid the tariffs altogether.

Eric Trump told FOX Business companies are “fleeing China – they no longer want to be a part of it.”

He claims the tariffs are “signaling” to the entire business community that there will be a “rocky road” between the two superpowers for a long time.

"You may as well go to a place that’s more tranquil, that’s more peaceful, that’s not in the crosshairs of America, that’s pro-America, that’s not abusing America, that’s not stealing intellectual property from America,” he said.

The Basic Fun! CEO added safety standards also prevent them from going to other Asian countries.

“We can go to other markets like India and Vietnam but they are not set up with the same supply chain, they don’t have even the same safety standards as toys like ours,” he said.