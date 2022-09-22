Expand / Collapse search
US back to ‘Jimmy Carter economic policies’ as inflation rages, David Bossie says

Fed hikes rates in an effort to aggressively tackle U.S. inflation

During his appearance on "Varney & Co." Thursday, Citizens United President David Bossie sounded the alarm on the inflation woes plaguing Americans, arguing the country is back to "Jimmy Carter economic policies" due to Biden's agenda. 

DAVID BOSSIE: We're going to see high, high unemployment. We're going to see interest rates for a very long time go up. And that's the pain that Powell was talking about, or we're going to see this incredible recession. And I think we're going to see a little bit of both. We're back to Jimmy Carter economic policies

JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE TO 213,000 AFTER DECLINING FOR FIVE WEEKS STRAIGHT

David Bossie on Biden's economic policy

Citizens United President David Bossie discusses the state of the U.S. economy. (Fox News)

We're back to Jimmy Carter in numbers. And this is going to be a long time, we're going to see this for several years to come. And if we don't get it corrected this November, you know, with the with a policy change in the House of Representatives, we're going to be in this for a very, very long time.

David Bossie warns economic woes will stay if policy change goes unchecked

