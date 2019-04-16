Search

US, China making good progress 'across the board,' Larry Kudlow says

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. is continuing to make good progress “on all the key points” in its trade negotiations with China.

“We continue to make very good progress across the board,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “These are the largest in scope negotiations in U.S. China trade-relations history.”

According to Kudlow, noteworthy progress has been made on enforcement, intellectual property theft, and forced transfer of technology, and tariff and non-tariff barriers for agriculture and industrial commodities.

“Let’s just take this one day at a time,” he said. “We like what we see.”

Top U.S. and China trade officials are expected to resume talks this week.

