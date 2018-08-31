Search

US, Canadian officials may get more time to reach trade deal

Fox News Senior Capitol Hill Producer Chad Pergram with the latest on the Trump administration's trade negotiations with Canada.

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada, which were taking place Friday under an end-of-the-day deadline, could be extended into the weekend, congressional sources have told FOX Business.

President Trump had said a deal to include Canada in a NAFTA revision recently agreed to by the U.S. and Mexico must be concluded by Friday.

That's because Trump, who plans to send a letter to Congress advising it of an imminent trade deal with Canada, wants the letter sent to Capitol Hill in time for it to take effect by Dec. 1 when Mexico's left-leaning president-elect takes office.

But sources on Capitol Hill said Friday may not be a hard deadline if U.S. and Canadian negotiators come up with a deal that congressional leaders deem “a good deal.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday that both parties are working hard, but when asked by a reporter she declined to say eporter – that she thought the American officials were negotiating in good faith.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.