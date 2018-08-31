US, Canadian officials may get more time to reach trade deal

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada, which were taking place Friday under an end-of-the-day deadline, could be extended into the weekend, congressional sources have told FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump had said a deal to include Canada in a NAFTA revision recently agreed to by the U.S. and Mexico must be concluded by Friday.

That's because Trump, who plans to send a letter to Congress advising it of an imminent trade deal with Canada, wants the letter sent to Capitol Hill in time for it to take effect by Dec. 1 when Mexico's left-leaning president-elect takes office.

But sources on Capitol Hill said Friday may not be a hard deadline if U.S. and Canadian negotiators come up with a deal that congressional leaders deem “a good deal.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday that both parties are working hard, but when asked by a reporter she declined to say eporter – that she thought the American officials were negotiating in good faith.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.