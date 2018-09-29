US, Canada likely to conclude NAFTA talks this weekend: report

The U.S. and Canada will likely wrap up negotiations about a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement this weekend after a month of tumultuous talks, according to a tweet from a Bloomberg News White House reporter.

The two nations are currently working to avoid a fight that could jeopardize $500 billion in annual trade, according to the tweet.

In late August, the U.S. and Mexico negotiated a new pact to replace NAFTA, snubbing Canada in the process. President Trump has also repeatedly suggested that he might leave Canada out of the new agreement -- which would be called the “United States-Mexico Trade Agreement.”

If Canada does not sign a new deal, Trump has threatened to impose steep tariffs on all automotive imports.

Canada is the second-biggest trading partner of the U.S., and Mexico is the third. According to The Wall Street Journal, the dispute between U.S. and Canada hinges on agricultural and media protection policies, as well as the installation of a system that would allow any of the three countries in the agreement to challenge tariffs imposed by one of the others. Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council at the White House, said during an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto that the current bilateral deal with Mexico will go forward in text form to Congress Sunday at midnight.

“The clock is ticking on Canada,” he said on Saturday. “There are negotiations that are going as we speak, we hope they realize that this is a great deal for all three countries. But at the end of the day, this president is not going to take a deal that’s not good for this country. And that’s where things stand.”