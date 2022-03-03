Ukrainian Parliament member: How many more deaths of children, civilians to be considered ‘war crime’

Ukrainian Parliament member Oleksandra Ustinova joined "Varney & Co.," Thursday and argued it’s not "too early" to label Russia’s invasion a "war crime," since more than 2,000 civilians have been killed, including children.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: NYC UKRAINIAN BUSINESSES FUNDRAISING FOR RELIEF EFFORTS BACK HOME: 'THEY'RE NOT ALONE'

OLEKSANDRA USTINOVA: We have more than 2,000 civilians being killed, including children, and this number grows every day. To be honest, even the International Court in Hague has already started an investigation on the war crimes of Putin… it is very strange to hear that we still need [proof].

…

If you still need [proof], then please tell the Ukrainian nation and the Ukrainian people how many more deaths of children, of innocent people, of civilians you need just to make sure those are war crimes. If vacuums and thermobaric bombs are not considered war crimes, that are forbidden by the international convention, that are being shot at children's hospitals, that are being shot at orphanages, then I don't know what the war crime is.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: