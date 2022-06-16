Ukraine ‘definitely’ invites President Biden to visit: Former President Poroshenko

After leaders of the European Union's three largest countries visited Ukraine on Thursday, one former Ukrainian president is inviting President Biden to travel to the war-torn country in the midst of a "vital" month.

"We definitely, and I, invite President Biden to visit Ukraine because, now, June is a vital month for Ukrainians' future," former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday.

"This is symbolic, just to demonstrate that Europe is shoulder to shoulder with us," he continued.

On "Mornings with Maria," Poroshenko detailed Ukraine’s three major meetings with European and Western allies in June, including with the European Union Council, G7 leaders summit and NATO at its Madrid summit.

"We keep fingers crossed and [sic] waiting for the candidate status for Ukraine, for future European Union membership," Poroshenko said. "This is also the weapons. This is also the answer to the Putin blackmail. And that's why it's so, so important."

The former president applauded France, Germany and Italy for painting "a clear European perspective for Ukraine" with their visits to Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Irpin.

"I think that it is extremely important that three leaders visited Irpin," Poroshenko noted. "That was the place where my battalion were among the first who'd go to de-mining that, and see with their own eyes what's going on there."



While the United Nations has warned of a looming global food shortage due to Russia’s war on Ukraine, the leader assured Ukraine has "more than enough" wheat and corn supply to last through the year.

"This is not the food crisis. This is the Putin war using the hunger danger," Poroshenko said. "This is not an energy crisis. This is how Putin uses oil and gas to attack the world."

Poroshenko expressed how Biden’s additional military and humanitarian aid announced Wednesday is a "game changer," but honed in on the importance of Ukraine's membership into NATO.

"We approve that NATO needs Ukraine the same way like [sic] Ukraine needs NATO," the former president said.