U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. forces

Fox News' national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin provides insight into the reported second missile attack Iran launched towards Iraq toward an airbase that typically houses U.S. troops.video

Iran launches second missile attack against Iraq: Report

Fox News' national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin provides insight into the reported second missile attack Iran launched towards Iraq toward an airbase that typically houses U.S. troops.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it would ban U.S. carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.

IRAQ'S MISSILE ATTACKS: A LOOK AT THE AL-ASAD AIRBASE