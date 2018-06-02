U.S. at odds with allies over tariffs at G7 meeting

G7 finance ministers clashed with their U.S. counterpart over Washington's decision to hit their countries with steel and aluminum import tariffs, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Saturday.

"On trade, over the course of the last couple of days there was an important difference of opinion," Morneau told reporters after hosting a meeting with his G7 counterparts in the mountain resort town of Whistler, British Columbia.

"The Americans have decided, in our mind, to take actions that's not at all constructive, it's actually destructive to our ability to get things done around tariffs on steel and aluminum," he said after the meeting ended. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, David Lawder and David Millikin Writing by Leigh Thomas Editing by Paul Simao)