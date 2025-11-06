Turbulence ahead: Charts show how the shutdown is disrupting America’s airports

The nation’s air travel system is buckling under the weight of the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, raising fears of major disruptions ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, flight delays and cancellations have surged, snarling operations at airports across the country.

FAA SLASHES AIR TRAFFIC BY 10% ACROSS 40 HIGH-VOLUME MARKETS AMID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Major hubs along the East Coast — including Newark, Washington, D.C., and Boston — reported some of the highest numbers of delayed flights, while large airports in Chicago, Dallas–Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Atlanta also experienced significant disruptions.

Newark Liberty International in New Jersey saw the most flight delays this week among 28 major U.S. airports, with 1,237, followed by Chicago O’Hare with 1,196, according to FlightAware.

This week alone, more than 14,900 U.S. flights have been delayed and over 450 canceled, according to FlightAware.

FLIGHT DELAYS WORSEN AS UNPAID AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS FEEL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN PAIN

Of the four major airlines analyzed — Southwest, United, American and Delta — Southwest and United Airlines logged the highest number of flight delays nationwide this week.

On Wednesday, the aviation tracking website reported nearly 4,300 delayed flights and more than 170 cancellations.

Dallas-based Southwest has reported more than 1,740 delayed flights and nearly 50 cancellations, while Chicago-based United has seen about 1,730 delays and nearly 60 cancellations.

American Airlines maintained a steady level of cancellations over the three-day period, averaging around a dozen per day.

AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS ISSUE DESPERATE PLEA AS FAMILIES STRUGGLE WITHOUT PAYCHECKS

Delta, meanwhile, reported the fewest disruptions among the four major carriers, with cancellations steadily declining from about a dozen on Nov. 3 to just a few by Nov. 5.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Wednesday that flight reductions were inevitable as the shutdown strained air traffic control operations.

The following day, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advanced an unprecedented plan to reduce flights by 10% at 40 major U.S. airports, citing growing safety risks.

Prior to the shutdown, the FAA was already grappling with a shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers.

That strain has only deepened as nationwide staffing shortages disrupt air travel, causing tens of thousands of delays and affecting at least 3.2 million passengers, according to airline estimates.

Now, with Congress deadlocked, about 13,000 controllers and 50,000 TSA agents are working without pay.

As the shutdown continues with no resolution in sight, aviation officials warn the ripple effects on the nation’s air network could grow worse, just as millions of Americans prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.