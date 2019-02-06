Trump’s World Bank nominee David Malpass joins FBN’s Trish Regan: EXCLUSIVE

President Trump on Wednesday nominated Treasury Department official David Malpass, who has served the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and George H.W., Bush to head the World Bank.

“David brings 40 years of experience in economics, finance, government and foreign policy to his new assignment,” the president said during a press conference at the White House.

Malpass, 62, is currently serving as Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs. He was sworn in on August 4, 2017 and has overseen the government’s relationship with the World Bank. In his role, he has pushed for improvements in World Bank lending. Additionally, at the Treasury, Malpass has been the point person in the tense trade negotiations with China.

“David has worked closely with me at the Treasury Department and understands the President’s pro-growth economic agenda that has led to the strongest U.S. economy and job market in generations,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

