Trump's brand has 'less prosperous future' with his refusal to concede election, expert says

President Trump’s chaotic exit from office is going to leave a permanent stain on his brand, marketing expert Laura Ries told FOX Business Network's “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Trump’s ascension to the presidency was marked by his promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico and his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. But Ries said the president will largely be remembered for the way he left the White House.

“He’s remembered for how he left office – complaining, whining, ‘I won, I should’ve won,’” she said. “All this terrible rhetoric in this exit is not a good way to leave things.”

“Had he left in a better way, he would’ve had a better chance to keep that brand going,” she explained. “Today, it has a less prosperous future.”

KOCH-BACKED GROUP: CAPITOL RIOTS WILL 'WEIGH HEAVY' IN DECIDING HOW TO SPEND CAMPAIGN FUNDS

Ries said all of the president’s accomplishments throughout his four years in office, including his booming economy, are now “severely tarnished.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ries said politicians have looked “terrible” in their inconsistent responses and management. Now that even the president of the United States has been humbled by the results of the election, Ries suggested it’s time for the Republican Party to prioritize future leaders.

“We’ve got to find some people with some real sense, some real ideas,” she said. “It’s ideas that build brands.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE