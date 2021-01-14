Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump's brand has 'less prosperous future' with his refusal to concede election, expert says

'All this terrible rhetoric in this exit is not a good way to leave things,' Laura Ries says

Brand & Marketing expert Laura Ries discusses how President Trump's brand has gone downhill because he refused to concede the election.

President Trump’s chaotic exit from office is going to leave a permanent stain on his brand, marketing expert Laura Ries told FOX Business Network's “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” Thursday.

Trump’s ascension to the presidency was marked by his promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico and his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. But Ries said the president will largely be remembered for the way he left the White House.

“He’s remembered for how he left office – complaining, whining, ‘I won, I should’ve won,’” she said. “All this terrible rhetoric in this exit is not a good way to leave things.”

“Had he left in a better way, he would’ve had a better chance to keep that brand going,” she explained. “Today, it has a less prosperous future.”

Ries said all of the president’s accomplishments throughout his four years in office, including his booming economy, are now “severely tarnished.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ries said politicians have looked “terrible” in their inconsistent responses and management. Now that even the president of the United States has been humbled by the results of the election, Ries suggested it’s time for the Republican Party to prioritize future leaders.

“We’ve got to find some people with some real sense, some real ideas,” she said. “It’s ideas that build brands.”

