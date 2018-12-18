Trump will get border wall funding one way or the other: Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, reiterated the administration’s commitment to securing funding for the southern border wall.

“The president said that he will get this [border wall funding] one way or the other that he is going to make good on his promise,” Conway told FOX Business’ Loud Dobbs on Monday.

Trump's $5 billion push to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has created a much too common standoff in Washington that may result in a partial government shutdown. Congress has until midnight on Friday to act before funding for parts of the government runs out.

Conway said a border wall is of national security interest to the U.S. to fend off from the influx of drugs that cross the southern borders.

“[Border walls] do deter people from coming over and [drug] poison from flooding our borders as well,” she said.

Conway added that the money saved from preventing drugs from crossing the southern border will pay for the wall “many times over.”

“The cost of our heroin addiction and misuse disorders alone will pay for the wall and the border security many times over,” she said.