Trump warns US will become 'Third World Nation' if federal courts strike down his tariffs

President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that tariffs are driving more than $15 trillion in new U.S. investment and that if courts should strike them down, the U.S. would likely become a "Third World Nation."

Trump’s post comes in direct response to a federal appeals court delivering a major legal setback to his trade policy, declaring most of his sweeping tariffs unlawful under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA.

The decision supports earlier rulings by the U.S. Court of International Trade.

TRUMP SAYS US WOULD BE ‘DESTROYED’ WITHOUT TARIFF CASH

Although they are still in effect, the tariffs face an uncertain future unless the Supreme Court intervenes. The stay delays enforcement until mid-October.

Trump added that if the "Radical Left Court" struck down the tariffs, almost all the anticipated investments would collapse, making the U.S. a "third-world nation" with no path back to greatness.

"If a Radical Left Court is allowed to terminate these Tariffs, almost all of this investment, and much more, will be immediately cancelled! In many ways, we would become a Third World Nation, with no hope of GREATNESS again. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!!! " Trump wrote.

Independent analyses have found zero evidence to support Trump’s $15 trillion figure. According to Reuters and FactCheck.org, the White House’s own "Trump Effect" website lists about $2.6 trillion in announced investments, with a broader tally of $5.1 trillion when including pledges – still far below Trump’s claim.

TRUMP CALLS TARIFF WINDFALL 'SO BEAUTIFUL TO SEE' AS CASH SAILS IN

In his post, Trump pushed what he described as the economic benefits of his trade policies, boasting that prices are "WAY DOWN," and that inflation is almost nonexistent due to the tariffs pouring "Trillions" into the economy.

"Prices are ‘WAY DOWN’ in the USA, with virtually no inflation. With the exception of ridiculous, corrupt politician approved ‘Windmills,’ which are killing every State and Country that uses them, Energy prices are falling, ‘big time,’" he said.

He also pointed out that gasoline is at a low and that tariffs are making "America STRONG and RESPECTED AGAIN!!!."

"Gasoline is at many year lows. All of this despite magnificent Tariffs, which are bringing in Trillions of Dollars from Countries that took total advantage of us, for decades, and are making America STRONG and RESPECTED AGAIN!!!," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

However, economists dispute that characterization, pointing to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks that current annual tariff revenues are closer to $500 billion, collected from U.S. importers rather than foreign governments. The Congressional Budget Office projects a total of $2–2.8 trillion over the next decade, while official Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that inflation, though cooling, hasn't been "virtually nonexistent." Analysts say the numbers highlight a stark contrast between Trump’s rhetoric and the economic consensus.