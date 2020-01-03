Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump warns Iran about retaliation

President Trump speaks about the U.S. airstrikes that killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani at an ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event in Miami, Florida. video

Trump on Iran airstrikes: ‘Let this be a warning to terrorists’

With threats emanating from Iran about retaliation for Thursday’s airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite paramilitary forces, President Trump cautioned against any action.

“Let this be a warning to terrorists,” Trump told a campaign event launching  "Evangelicals for Trump" in Miami, “if you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our citizens.”

Earlier Friday, Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a statement to state news agency Mehr, said Iran’s “enemies should bear in mind that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take tough revenge on criminals over the martyrdom of Gen. Qasem Soleimani."

In a statement Friday morning from the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said Soleimani was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks” against U.S. diplomats and military personnel. “But we caught him in the act and terminated him,” he said.

