Trump has been under siege in such a lawless way: Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election merits its own inquiry, according to Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

“Criminal charges where appropriate to make sure that future government bureaucrats don't decide to engage in coup operations against an elected president or attacking properly the political opponent of the presidential candidate you favor,” he said during an interview with FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Monday. “There's got to be some significant accountability there.”

This comes after Attorney General William Barr cleared President Trump of any wrongdoing in the 2016 election with regard to Russian interference and obstruction of justice. Many House and Senate Republicans, along with the president, are calling for those pushing for the Mueller probe to also be investigated.

“The coup is over and now the other part of the coup will continue in Congress. Whether or not they go down the impeachment path, I don't think they might,” Fitton said.

Since taking control of the House, Democrats have issued multiple subpoenas to several Trump associates and financial institutions, as part of an inquiry into the president’s finances.

“No president has been under siege the way this President has in such a lawless way and it's all for base on politics, not because of misconduct,” Fitton said.