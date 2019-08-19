Trump tweets photo of 'Trump Hotel' in Greenland: 'I promise not to do this'

President Trump poked fun at public skepticism over this interest in buying Greenland on Monday night, posting a photo of a Trump-branded hotel superimposed over the island’s landscape.

"I promise not to do this to Greenland!" Trump wrote alongside the edited photo.

The tweet came days after reports surfaced that Trump had asked White House aides to explore the feasibility of buying Greenland, the world's largest island and a part of Denmark. The president's request was met with a mixture of shock and interest, with some staffers reportedly dismissing the idea as a passing thought and others touting potential economic benefits.

Trump confirmed his interest in buying the mineral-rich island while meeting with reporters on Sunday, arguing that the Denmark was losing money on Greenland. While the island is rich in natural resources, it has a population of under 60,000 people and relies heavily on government subsidies to boost its economy.

"Essentially it’s a large real estate deal. A lot of things can be done. It’s hurting Denmark very badly because they're losing almost $700 million a year carrying it," Trump said at the time, according to Fox News. "So, they carry it at great loss, and strategically for the United States, it would be nice. And, we're a big ally of Denmark and we help Denmark, and we protect Denmark."

Officials in Denmark and Greenland have dismissed the possibility of a deal. A spokesman for Greenland Premier Kim Kielsen said the government looked at the reports as "an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer," but added that "Greenland is not for sale."