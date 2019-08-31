Trump tweets he won't sue personal assistant like 'disgusting' Omarosa

President Trump said in a tweet Saturday morning that he doesn’t plan to file a lawsuit against his former personal assistant Madeleine Westerhourt, who abruptly left her job earlier this week after sharing private information about the president and his family.

“While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it,” Trump said. “She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great!”

Westerhout was reportedly fired after bragging to reporters that she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, and that the president did not like being photographed with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight, according to Politico.

She made the critical comments during an off-the-record dinner with reporters who were covering Trump’s vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump told reporters on Friday that Westerhout explained to him she was “drinking” at the time of the “hurtful” comments.

“She was with reporters and everything she said was off the record,” Trump said on Friday, one day after Westerhout’s departure from the White House.

Trump is currently suing “various people” for breaching confidentiality agreements, he said in a second tweet, including Omarosa Manigault-Newman, a former Trump aide and the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She left the White House in December 2017.

“Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one,” Trump said. “I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book. Numerous others also!”

Last August, Trump’s campaign arm filed a complaint with an arbitrator, accusing Omarosa of violating a 2016 confidentiality agreement with her tell-all book “Unhinged,” in which she was fiercely critical of Trump. In the agreement, Omarosa reportedly promised not to disparage Trump or disclose private information.

In her book, she claimed that she “refused” to sign a non-disclosure agreement upon her exit from the Trump White House. However, Trump disagreed in a tweet, saying that “Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement!”

