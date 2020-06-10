Trump touts CARES Act money to Pittsburgh ahead of Pence visit

President Donald Trump touted the millions of dollars that will be provided to Pittsburgh by the CARES Act ahead of a visit by Vice President Mike Pence to the city later this week.

Continue Reading Below

“Big $$$$ headed to the Pittsburgh area! I’m sending $141.7M in CARES Act funding to @PGHtransit from @USDOT to aid in the recovery,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “This will be critical to helping people get where they need to go and more importantly, keeping them SAFE!”

The president has recently used Twitter to point out many beneficiaries of the CARES Act, the $2 trillion relief package passed by Congress in March.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump’s tweet comes ahead of a visit by Pence to the Pittsburgh area scheduled for Friday, which is billed by America First Policies as the first stop on the “Great American Comeback Tour.”

Pence is scheduled to participate in a listening session at Covenant Church, then tour Oberg Industries and deliver remarks to its employees. Pence’s office said the goal is to “highlight the reopening of America.”

Pennsylvania is a critical swing state that Trump won by less than one percentage point in 2016, the first time a Republican presidential candidate won the state since 1988.

BIDEN TAX HIKES WOULD BE STOCK MARKET HEADWIND, ANALYSTS SAY

But the polls aren’t in Trump’s favor right now. An April Fox News poll of Pennsylvania registered voters has former Vice President Joe Biden beating Trump by eight percentage points. Biden is from Scranton, Pennsylvania, and has based his campaign on his ability to win Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania.

Both campaigns will focus more on the state as we get closer to November.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS