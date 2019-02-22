Trump to meet China's trade chief

The second day of high level talks will take place on Friday between U.S. and China trade negotiators.

Continue Reading Below

The talks will reach another level as President Trump will meet with China’s top trade negotiator, Liu He, in Washington, according to Bloomberg.

The U.S. is trying to come up with a preliminary deal before tariffs on some Chinese imports more than double on Mar. 1.

On that day, a 90-day truce would end that President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to when they met in Argentina late last year.

President Trump said on Tuesday that talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying Mar. 1 was not a "magical" date.

Advertisement

Liu and Trump met in late January when Liu was in Washington for a previous round of talks. Since then, he has been named as Xi’s special envoy, prompting speculation that he has greater authority to make a deal.

As the discussions continued Thursday, reports emerged that negotiators are working on memorandums of understanding that would form the basis of a final deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

It would cover areas including agriculture, non-tariff barriers, services, technology transfer and intellectual property, according to a person briefed on the talks.

Investors are keeping a close eye on negotiations considering a setback could undermine global markets as concerns grow that the bilateral tensions are hurting world trade.