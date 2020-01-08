Trump to make statement on missile attack Wednesday morning

President Trump promised to make a statement to the nation Wednesday morning about the increasingly precarious situation with Iran.

Trump insisted “All is well!” on Tuesday after Iran fired surface-to-surface missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Trump offered no immediate indication of whether the U.S. would retaliate.

But he tweeted that an assessment of casualties and damages was under way. The initial outlook, he said, was “So far, so good!”

The Iranian missiles came in retaliation for an American drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasssem Soleimani. Trump and his advisers are under pressure to disclose more details about the intelligence that led to the U.S. strike.

Trump said Tuesday that his decision saved American lives and that members of Congress will get a briefing on the reasons for the U.S. attack.

“They were planning something,” he said of the Iranians.

Hours later, Iran struck back, firing the missiles at bases housing U.S. troops and warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate. The White House said the president was monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran does not seek war.

So far, Trump and top national security officials have justified the airstrike with general statements about the threat posted by Soleimani, who commanded proxy forces outside Iran and was responsible for the deaths of American troops in Iraq.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.