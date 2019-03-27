Trump to address Fannie, Freddie overhaul

The White House is expected to issue a memorandum regarding the overhaul of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as soon as Wednesday, FOX Business has learned.

The administration is likely to release a list of goals of what it would like to get out of housing reform, and then task the Treasury and Housing Departments with putting forth policy recommendations.

The White House has been saying that a framework of proposed changes would be made public shortly.

At the beginning of the year, ending the conservatorship of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seemed like an imminent possibility, after a report was released that the Trump administration was looking to potentially act without Congress to end federal control of the housing authorities.

But, as previously reported by FOX Business, the process is unlikely to happen in the near future.

Following push back from the White House, later that month, Federal Housing Finance Agency acting director Joseph Otting wrote a letter to lawmakers saying that he welcomed their perspective on terminating the conservatorship.

Fannie and Freddie have been operating within the government since being bailed out for nearly $200 billion at the height of the financial crisis.

The two government-sponsored enterprises do not originate loans – instead they purchase and guarantee them on the secondary market.

Privatizing the entities has been a longtime goal of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who told FOX Business in November 2016 that the administration had to “get them out of government control.”

“It makes no sense that these are owned by the government and have been controlled by the government for as long as they have,” he said, promising at the time to execute the separation “reasonably fast.”

Taking Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac out from under government control could be a boon to shareholders – who have essentially had shares wiped out. As of 2012, profits from Fannie and Freddie have been redirected to the U.S. Treasury.

FOX Business’ Blake Burman contributed to this report.