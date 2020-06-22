Coronavirus moves Trump to pause certain work visas for rest of 2020: White House official

The Trump administration is expected to take action Monday to restrict certain temporary work visas for the remainder of the year.

Continue Reading Below

A senior administration official said Monday that the president will sign an executive order to pause H-1B, H-4, H-2B, J-1 and L-1 visas for the rest of the calendar year. Exceptions will be made for certain groups, including H-2B applicants who work in the food industry.

TO FAST-TRACK CORONAVIRUS RECOVERY REPUBLICANS ASK TRUMP NOT TO SUSPEND SEASONAL GUEST WORKER VISAS

During an interview with Fox News’ John Roberts over the weekend, Trump said to expect an announcement within the coming days. It has been widely reported that an executive order will be signed Monday.

The administration expects the executive order to save about 500,000 U.S. jobs. The White House has said such a measure could help U.S. workers find new employment since the coronavirus has resulted in more than 45 million people filing jobless claims since mid-March.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In addition, the guidance is expected to alter the H-1B visa process, awarding the 85,000 positions to the top salary earners – as opposed to a lottery system. The Department of Labor will also implement salary requirements, the same senior administration official said.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Republican lawmakers had raised concerns that losing temporary or seasonal guest workers could stunt the U.S. economic recovery. GOP senators made the case for not suspending or restricting nonimmigrant temporary visa programs – like H-2A and H-2B – which they argue help small businesses that are already suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business’ Blake Burman contributed to this report.