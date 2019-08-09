Trump talks China: Not ready to make a deal

President Trump fired another warning shot at the Chinese and hinted that talks set for September could be on or off.

Continue Reading Below

"We are not ready to make a deal," said Trump as he headed off for the weekend to attend two fundraisers in New York one of which is being held by billionaire Stephen Ross which has prompted calls to boycott his businesses, including Equinox and SoulCycle. Trump described Ross as a "great friend" and a "liberal" in response to questions from reporters.

He also reiterated that China continues to treat the U.S. poorly, behavior that has been tolerated for years. "Nobody has done anything about it" he added.

U.S. stocks took a leg down on the comments amid another volatile session. Trump also squashed the idea of devaluing the U.S. dollar in response to China's weakening of the yuan which fell to the lowest level since 2008 this week.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26307.3 -70.89 -0.27% SP500 S&P 500 2907.07 -31.02 -1.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7930.731158 -108.42 -1.35%

Advertisement

Trump again hammered China for manipulating its currency. On Monday after the Chinese pushed the yuan down the U.S. officially labeled the country a "currency manipulator."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

He also called on the Federal Reserve to lower rates by "one point or a little more than that" he said.