Trump suggests no tariffs between US, Europe

It is tariff day in Washington.

President Trump will meet with European officials to talk trade tariffs.

The meeting is with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Trump proposed in a tweet, that both sides drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies.

Trump, although doubts the Europeans will go for the idea.

The tweet said: "That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade! Hope they do it, we are ready - but they won't!"

Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that trade partners must either negotiate a fair deal or pay tariffs.

The U.S. and European allies are meeting as the trade dispute, which started with steel duties, threatens to spread to automobile production.

The tweet may have made an impact, as the European Union's budget commissioner suggested the bloc would be ready to discuss mutual tariff cuts with the United States across a range of products, provided Washington lifts recent punitive tariffs first, according to Reuters.

Guenther Oettinger said the EU wanted the United States to first drop its new tariffs on aluminium and steel imports.

Reuters is also reporting, the European Union Commission is preparing to introduce tariffs on $20 billion of U.S. goods if Washington imposes trade levies on imports of cars, EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a Swedish daily.