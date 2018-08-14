Trump should be mad at Jeff Sessions for more than just Russia: Kennedy

The president is furious with our attorney general, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, as the AWOL AG does nothing to neutralize his toxic relationship with the leader of the free world.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump has repeatedly taken to Twitter to give deaf Jeff some digital lashings, like this morning's tweet about the real thorn in his craw, Russian collusion:

"If we had a real attorney general, this witch hunt would never have been started! Looking at the wrong people."

This phony baloney crony has been on the receiving end of Sir Donald's heat and shade for over a year now. Remember this doozy from February?

"Question: if all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama administration, right up to January 20th, why aren't they the subject of the investigation? Why didn't Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren't Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!"

More from Kennedy Trump calls Sessions ‘scared stiff and missing in action’

Advertisement

The president turns into Archie Bunker over Jefferson Beauregard's bunker mentality, but he should really be fuming at his top lawman for these reasons:

Sessions equates cannabis use with heroin, and says dubiously of multiple studies showing how legal marijuana drastically reduces opioid overdose deaths.

Pull your head out of your honey hole, Sessions! One recent study showed states with medical marijuana actually had 25 percent less opiate overdoses over an 11-year period. He not only demonizes a substance far more innocuous than alcohol, he also champions the wildly unjust practice of civil asset forfeiture, wants to fully fund the failing drug war and is on the wrong side of criminal justice reform. Every time the president pardons a non-violent felon or has a productive roundtable about these necessary reforms, I hope the hot sweats melt Jeff Sessions’ waxy facade.

His display of opacity and cowardice in the Russia investigation pale to his multitude of obvious flaws, and if the president isn't going to fire him, I will be delighted to see him troll his troubled AG by championing the right causes where Sessions is all wrong. Sorry Jeff, the writing is on the way: Grow a pair, or go home.