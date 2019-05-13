Trump 'seriously' hurt Iran with these 2 moves says Lieberman

Iran is suffering economically and politically thanks to two big actions taken by President Trump, former independent Sen. Joe Lieberman told FOX Business on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

“[Trump] had the guts to take us out of a bad nuclear agreement with Iran -- that’s the beginning -- big change,” he told Maria Bartiromo. “Second he imposed sanctions on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps -- also a big change and increased those sanctions.”

The U.S. Air Force on Friday said that it deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East in response to an unspecified threat from Iran. This comes as the U.S. announced that it no longer plans to extend oil waivers to 8 countries that do business with Iran. In an op-ed for Fox News, Lieberman along with Mark Wallace made a case for Trump to toughen sanctions on Iran.

“Iran is hurting. So it has begun to threaten us and I appreciate very much that the president has basically said with action sending American military forces over to their region don’t think you’re going to strike at us and not have us strike back at you.”

As a result of the U.S. tightening its sanctions, President Rouhani warned that Iran may face tougher conditions than those during the 1980s war with Iraq. Lieberman said that this “shows you how seriously we are hurting them.”

Advertisement

“The Iranian government really has a choice,” said Lieberman. “Either they are going to come back to the table and negotiate a good nuclear agreement and stop supporting terrorism, or I think they are going to face an uprising by their own people and the possibility of a regime change.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled plans to visit Moscow and is instead heading to Brussels to discuss Iran.

Pompeo in February told FOX Business that the U.S. is “working with all the countries in the region to develop a historic alliance that will continue to keep Americans safe and focused in the Middle East.”