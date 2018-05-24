Trump scraps North Korea summit, Wall Street slides

President Trump announced Thursday next month’s scheduled summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been canceled.

“Based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote in a letter to Kim.

The summit was scheduled to take place on June 12 and would have been the first time the two leaders met in person.

U.S. stocks fell after the news broke.

