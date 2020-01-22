Trump says tax cuts, healthcare and trade deals are ahead

President Trump says tax cuts, healthcare and more trade deals are ahead.

Continue Reading Below

That's what Trump told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Watch the interview with President Trump on "Mornings with Maria" at 6:00a.m. ET.

"We've done more han anybody in three years", says Trump. "We are going to be doing a middle class tax cut, a very big one. We'll be doing that. We'll be announcing that over the next 90 days"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The President said there are great healthcare inittiatives coming. "We've done well with healthcare. We got rid of the individual mandate. That was a thing people couldn't do, they couldn't afford it, they didn't want it," said trump. "They were forced to pay a number and not get healthcare. We are coming up with a plan that is going to be fantastic."

More trade deals are on the agenda going forward.

"The China deal is amazing, e'll be starting phase two very soon', said Trump. "The tariffs were left on Chinese goods because its good to negotiate for phase two"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

European deals are also coming. "The European Union is tougher to deal with than anybody. They've taken advantage of our country for many years." said the Trump. "Ultimately it will be very easy because if we can't make a deal, we'll have to put 25 percnet tariffs on their cars."