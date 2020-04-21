Trump says he'll 'suspend immigration'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump said Monday he is taking another step to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Trump said in a tweet that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.”

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

He offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order. The Associated Press said the White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump's announcement.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S.

Trump has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have died.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.