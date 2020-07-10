Expand / Collapse search
Trade War

Trump says he is not thinking about a 'Phase 2' US-China trade deal

'The relationship with China has been severely damaged,' the president said

Atlas Organization founder Jonathan Ward argues the U.S.-China relationship has reached a turning point. video

It's time for US companies to rethink China: Expert

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his not currently thinking about negotiating a “Phase 2” trade deal with China as relations between Washington and Beijing sour over the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

TRUMP ON CHINA: 'WE COULD CUT OFF THE WHOLE RELATIONSHIP'

Trump, asked by reporters aboard Air Force One about the possibility of second phase trade deal following implementation of a Phase 1 agreement this year, said “I don’t think about it now,” adding that he has many other things on his mind.

“The relationship with China has been severely damaged. They could have stopped the plague, they could have stopped it. They didn’t stop it,” Trump said.

