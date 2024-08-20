Trump says he 'certainly would' give Elon Musk a job in his administration

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that he would give tech billionaire Elon Musk a key role in a future administration.

Trump was asked by a Reuters reporter whether he would name Musk as an advisor if he wins the November presidential election.

"He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would," Trump responded. "He’s a brilliant guy."

Musk acknowledged the shout-out on his social media platform X, posting an AI-generated photo of himself leading the fictional Department of Government Efficiency.

"I am willing to serve," he wrote.

The Tesla founder announced his official endorsement of Trump last month following the failed assassination attempt against the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Since then, Musk has frequently posted commentary and analysis of the election in favor of Trump, as well as images mocking Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party.

Trump and Musk conducted a two-hour conversation about the election and broader U.S. political issues in a live broadcast via X earlier this month.

The conversation was free-ranging and casual, touching on topics such as the Butler attack, illegal immigration, tax credits for electric cars and more.

It marked Trump's first return to X since August 2023, when his campaign published the mugshot taken as part of his Georgia election case.

Aside from that mugshot, Trump has not used the social media platform since January 2021, when he posted that he would not be attending the inauguration of President Biden.