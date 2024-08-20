Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Trump says he 'certainly would' give Elon Musk a job in his administration

Musk acknowledged the comment, saying 'I am willing to serve' in a post on X

Former President Trump discussed his relationship with Elon Musk and shares his opinion on EV mandates.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that he would give tech billionaire Elon Musk a key role in a future administration.

Trump was asked by a Reuters reporter whether he would name Musk as an advisor if he wins the November presidential election.

"He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would," Trump responded. "He’s a brilliant guy."

Trump speaking at campaign rally

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk acknowledged the shout-out on his social media platform X, posting an AI-generated photo of himself leading the fictional Department of Government Efficiency.

"I am willing to serve," he wrote.

The Tesla founder announced his official endorsement of Trump last month following the failed assassination attempt against the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump meets Musk

Then-President Donald Trump greets Elon Musk before a policy and strategy forum with executives in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Since then, Musk has frequently posted commentary and analysis of the election in favor of Trump, as well as images mocking Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party.

Trump and Musk conducted a two-hour conversation about the election and broader U.S. political issues in a live broadcast via X earlier this month.

The conversation was free-ranging and casual, touching on topics such as the Butler attack, illegal immigration, tax credits for electric cars and more.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Chief Technology Officer of X Elon Musk speaks onstage during the "Exploring the New Frontiers of Innovation: Mark Read in Conversation with Elon Musk" session at the Lumiere Theatre during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 i (Richard Bord/WireImage / Getty Images)

It marked Trump's first return to X since August 2023, when his campaign published the mugshot taken as part of his Georgia election case. 

Aside from that mugshot, Trump has not used the social media platform since January 2021, when he posted that he would not be attending the inauguration of President Biden.