Trump says GOP searching for new convention city

The Republicans are looking for a new place to hold their nominating convention this year.

Continue Reading Below

The event was scheduled to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but there was no guarantee that the city's Spectrum Arena could hold it without restrictions due to the coronavirus.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The committee has wanted to hold the convention at full capacity and without participants wearing face coverings

On Tuesday, President Trump said a new location was needed in a lengthy tweet.

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler told FOX News that she has had conversations about holding the convention in her state.

"I've spoken to the president about coming to Georgia," said Loeffler. "I would love for him to have a rally or even hold the convention in the state of Georgia. And I've actually spoken to him and the vice president about that."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A GOP convention would normally have about 2,500 delegates.