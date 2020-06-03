Expand / Collapse search
Trump says GOP searching for new convention city

By FOXBusiness
Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 2

The Republicans are looking for a new place to hold their nominating convention this year.

The event was scheduled to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but  there was no guarantee that the city's Spectrum Arena could hold it without restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The committee has wanted to hold the convention at full capacity and without participants wearing face coverings

On Tuesday, President Trump said a new location was needed in a lengthy tweet.

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler told FOX News that she has had conversations about holding the convention in her state.

"I've spoken to the president about coming to Georgia," said Loeffler. "I would love for him to have a rally or even hold the convention in the state of Georgia. And I've actually spoken to him and the vice president about that."

A GOP convention would normally have about 2,500 delegates.