Trump ready for China trade war revenge: trade director Peter Navarro

Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro on Wednesday told FOX Business President Trump is reigniting the trade war with China to protect national security.

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced its plans to impose 25% tariff on $50 billion of Chinese imports. The statement came more than a week after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the trade war was being put “on hold.”

“This is a trade dispute that we are having with China,” Navarro said to Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria. “As President Trump said we lost the trade war long ago… President Trump has the courage and vision to turn that around.”

A final list of imports will be announced by June 15 and will be implemented soon thereafter.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected to return to Beijing on Saturday for continued discussions.

Navarro added the U.S. is prepared for retaliation from China.

Trump addressed America’s economy on Tuesday evening at a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, renewing his promise to "make America great again."

“Loyal citizens like you, the people of Tennessee, help build this country, and together we are taking back our country. We are returning the power back to our great American patriots,” Trump said.