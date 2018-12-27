Trump re-election faces significant hurdles, leaders of both parties say

The number of re-election challenges facing President Trump are numerous and formidable, according to influential members of both parties.

Michael Starr Hopkins, speaking Wednesday on “Mornings with Maria,” said voters blame the party in power for what he described as a “chaotic, unnecessary situation.”

“If you look at the volatility in the marketplace, if you look at the fact that almost 80 percent of Americans don’t have savings of more than $500 and now in the holiday season people are going to struggle to make mortgage payments or pay their rent, people are going to absolutely feel this,” Hopkins said.

“Someone’s going to pay, and my bet is going to be that Republicans and the president are going to pay.”

Ed Goeas, Tarrance Group president and CEO, as well as former Mitt Romney presidential campaign senior adviser, joined Hopkins on the set and pointed to the battle over the border wall as another potential problem for Trump’s re-election.

“If you look at the Trump base, not the Republican base but the Trump base, the 32, 33, 34 percent that have been with him from the very beginning, it is very important to them,” said Goeas.

“The issue is the approximately 20 percent of Americans beyond that base that like his policies, in a broad sense, that there are some kinks in the armor, one of them being what is going on with trade and the impact that may be having on the economy."

"And the other is this fight specifically on a border wall, which is a nuance to that second group of 20 percent and not specific. And I think if it becomes specific and the wall and only the wall and dig in, I think he runs some risk of losing some support from that group of voters who like his policies but don’t particularly like the way he operates sometimes."