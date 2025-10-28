Trump predicts how low gas prices will go 'pretty soon'

President Donald Trump predicted that gas will "soon" drop to $2 per gallon.

During a speech in Japan, he said "our motto is drill baby drill" and noted that he anticipates "$2 gasoline pretty soon," describing the prospect as "bigger than a tax cut."

If the president's prediction pans out, it would mark a substantial decrease from the gas prices Americans have been facing at the pump.

The AAA national average price for regular gas is currently $3.044.

In mid-June 2022, during President Joe Biden's White House tenure, the AAA national average for regular gas soared as high as $5.016.

But the current AAA national average is not far off from its "Year Ago" average price of $3.130 for regular gas, even as Biden remained in office.

Lower fuel prices would not only lessen pain at the pump as Americans fill up their gas tanks, but would also lead to lower costs to transport goods.

"As the 47th President of the United States, my energy policy is defined by maximum production, maximum prosperity, and maximum power," Trump asserted earlier this month in a proclamation declaring "October 2025 as National Energy Dominance Month."