Trump predicts how low gas prices will go 'pretty soon'

Maria Bartiromo gives ‘Mornings with Maria’ viewers an inside look at the Permian Basin — the beating heart of America’s oil and gas revival — as President Donald Trump’s policies drive a powerful new era of U.S. energy independence. video

Inside the massive comeback of the Permian Basin

Maria Bartiromo gives ‘Mornings with Maria’ viewers an inside look at the Permian Basin — the beating heart of America’s oil and gas revival — as President Donald Trump’s policies drive a powerful new era of U.S. energy independence.

President Donald Trump predicted that gas will "soon" drop to $2 per gallon.

During a speech in Japan, he said "our motto is drill baby drill" and noted that he anticipates "$2 gasoline pretty soon," describing the prospect as "bigger than a tax cut."

If the president's prediction pans out, it would mark a substantial decrease from the gas prices Americans have been facing at the pump.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump gestures as he departs on Air Force One from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on Oct. 27, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The AAA national average price for regular gas is currently $3.044.

In mid-June 2022, during President Joe Biden's White House tenure, the AAA national average for regular gas soared as high as $5.016.

Gas pump in vehicle

A fuel pump is seen connected to a car at a gas station in this illustration photo taken in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 23, 2025. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

But the current AAA national average is not far off from its "Year Ago" average price of $3.130 for regular gas, even as Biden remained in office.

Lower fuel prices would not only lessen pain at the pump as Americans fill up their gas tanks, but would also lead to lower costs to transport goods.

President Donald Trump's face next to the word "ENERGY"

President Donald Trump attends the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 15, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"As the 47th President of the United States, my energy policy is defined by maximum production, maximum prosperity, and maximum power," Trump asserted earlier this month in a proclamation declaring "October 2025 as National Energy Dominance Month."