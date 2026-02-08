Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump
Published

Trump predicting 100K on Dow by time he leaves office, claims he was 'right about everything'

President Donald Trump credited 'great tariffs' for driving 'record stock market'

close
Former federal prosecutor Andrew Cherkasky breaks down the delay in the Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's tariffs as well as the upcoming birthright citizenship case on 'Varney & Co.' video

Legal expert breaks down timing of SCOTUS tariff ruling: 'Very complicated issue'

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Cherkasky breaks down the delay in the Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's tariffs as well as the upcoming birthright citizenship case on 'Varney & Co.'

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was predicting the Dow Jones Industrial Average to reach 100,000 by the time he leaves the White House in January 2029.

This comes after the Dow closed past 50,000 on Friday for the first time.

"Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS. I am predicting 100,000 on the DOW by the end of my Term," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

US, INDIA REACH INTERIM TRADE DEAL LOWERING TARIFFS ON BOTH COUNTRIES' GOODS AND AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

Donald Trump White House Oval Office

President Donald Trump said he was predicting the Dow Jones Industrial Average to reach 100,000 by the time he leaves the White House. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! I hope the United States Supreme Court is watching," he added.

The president's comment about the Supreme Court comes as a high-profile case over the legality of his tariff authority is expected to be decided. The Supreme Court recently heard arguments on whether sweeping tariff powers used by Trump are constitutional.

The tariff costs were found to be largely absorbed by American consumers and businesses rather than by foreign exporters, according to economists. A study published last month by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy found that about 96% of tariff costs were taken on by Americans.

President Donald Trump in the White House.

The Dow closed past 50,000 on Friday for the first time. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump had made an identical post on Friday night, as well as a separate post that also credits himself for the Dow's closing.

"The 'Experts' said that if I hit 50,000 on the Dow by the end of my Term, I would have done a great job, but I hit 50,000 today, three years ahead of schedule — Remember that for the Midterms, because the Democrats will CRASH the Economy!" he wrote on Friday.

TARIFFS MAY HAVE COST US ECONOMY THOUSANDS OF JOBS MONTHLY, FED ANALYSIS REVEALS

President Donald Trump holds sign about his tariff plan

The tariff costs were found to be largely absorbed by American consumers and businesses rather than by foreign exporters. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In another post on Sunday, Trump wrote: "Enjoy the Super Bowl, America! Our Country is stronger, bigger, and better than ever before and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"