Trump predicting 100K on Dow by time he leaves office, claims he was 'right about everything'

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was predicting the Dow Jones Industrial Average to reach 100,000 by the time he leaves the White House in January 2029.

This comes after the Dow closed past 50,000 on Friday for the first time.

"Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS. I am predicting 100,000 on the DOW by the end of my Term," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! I hope the United States Supreme Court is watching," he added.

The president's comment about the Supreme Court comes as a high-profile case over the legality of his tariff authority is expected to be decided. The Supreme Court recently heard arguments on whether sweeping tariff powers used by Trump are constitutional.

The tariff costs were found to be largely absorbed by American consumers and businesses rather than by foreign exporters, according to economists. A study published last month by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy found that about 96% of tariff costs were taken on by Americans.

Trump had made an identical post on Friday night, as well as a separate post that also credits himself for the Dow's closing.

"The 'Experts' said that if I hit 50,000 on the Dow by the end of my Term, I would have done a great job, but I hit 50,000 today, three years ahead of schedule — Remember that for the Midterms, because the Democrats will CRASH the Economy!" he wrote on Friday.

In another post on Sunday, Trump wrote: "Enjoy the Super Bowl, America! Our Country is stronger, bigger, and better than ever before and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"