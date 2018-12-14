Trump picks Mick Mulvaney as acting White House chief of staff

President Donald Trump, in a late Friday afternoon tweet, said Mick Mulvaney will step in to assume the role of acting White House chief of staff.

Continue Reading Below

Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration.... I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Trump tweeted while also thanking outgoing General John Kelly for serving his country with distinction.

John will be staying until the end of the year. He is a GREAT PATRIOT and I want to personally thank him for his service!,” Trump said.

Mulvaney, who has deep experience in Washington politics and on Capitol Hill, is currently director of the Office of Budget and Management [OMB] and has made some aggressive moves in cutting the red tape in the federal government. He also oversaw the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau before the recent appointment of Kathy Graninger.

A senior administration official told reporters at the White House that Mulvaney met with the president earlier today and "no time limit" on term was established.

Advertisement

"There’s no time limit. He’s the acting chief of staff, which means he’s the chief of staff. He got picked because the president liked him they get along," the official said.

His appointment also comes as the country approaches a potential goverment shutdown. Sources tell Fox News picking Mulvaney could increase chances of a shutdown as he is an arch conservative who knows Capitol Hill and was founder of the Freedom Caucus. He is also expected to tangle with the Democrats and Republicans over funding of the wall President Trump is promising to build.

Chad Pergram of Fox News and FOX Business' Henry Fernandez contributed to this article.