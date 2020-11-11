Trump administration Pentagon shakeup not a ‘conspiracy’: Gen. Jack Keane

The Pentagon is "very stable" despite a potential major political transition, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane argued Wednesday.

The retired four-star general, reacting to top officials at the Pentagon resigning after President Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, told Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," that "people are wringing their hands about this and looking for some kind of conspiracy here by the Trump administration."

However, Keane said the Pentagon "is the most resilient and most robust organization in the United States government ... because of the uniformed services" that won't transition if Joe Biden is elected.

"If there's a transition to a Biden administration, every single political appointee in government will leave their office never to return, and in the Pentagon that certainly will take place as well. It'll take months to get new political appointees into their positions, but the Pentagon... the chairman of the joint chiefs, and the joint chiefs, and all of our combatant commanders all around the world, and all the commanders that work for all of them, remain in place. There's no political transition for them," he explained.

Biden told Fox News he plans to institute a number of executive orders on his first day in office if he assumes the presidency, including rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, reinstating DACA, rejoining the World Health Organization, and repealing the Trump administration's travel restrictions.

Keane said each one seems "largely symbolic" and will most likely continue Trump's foreign policy initiatives but with a different tone.

"If this new administration is going to blunder, it's going to Iran," Keane said, referring to the Obama-Biden Iran nuclear deal amid Trump's Middle East peace deals.

If the Biden administration appeases the Iranians, more peace deals with Israel are not likely to take place, Keane warned, but adding "it remains to be seen."

