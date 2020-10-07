Varney: Pelosi using coronavirus relief to bailout Democrat-run states

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is using coronavirus relief aid to "bailout irresponsible" Democrat-run states.

"[Pelosi] was looking for a political win, using your money, right before the election," Varney said.

The California Democratic leader thought she could pressure the Trump administration into spending trillions of dollars on the stimulus, Varney said, but the president said no to her demands for taxpayer money and now she is upset.

The "Varney & Co." host points to the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars she wanted for Democrat-run states like Illinois, New York, California, and New Jersey that had pension troubles before the coronavirus pandemic.

PELOSI CITES POWELL IN LATEST PUSH FOR CORONAVIRUS RELIEF AID

Instead, Pelosi is saying no to school money, emergency pay, airline money, COVID-19 testing, and more "because the president won't bail out the states run badly by her party," Varney noted.

Trump called on Congress in a series of tweets Wednesday to pass additional coronavirus relief measures, reversing course from hours earlier when he announced he was calling off negotiations until after the November election.

Politics aside, Varney said, "what the economy really needs" is to reopen.

"If we open up the economy, jobs and income will replace handouts and bailouts," he argued.

"You can see it already: double-digit unemployment in restrictive Democrat states: New York, California, New Jersey, etc.; single-digit employment in the 'open' states: Texas, Florida, Georgia, Utah, etc. The writing is already on the wall: open up and we'll prosper."

