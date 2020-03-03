Trump blasts Mike Bloomberg's massive ad spending amid poor Super Tuesday showing

President Trump criticized former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday for spending a massive amount of advertising money on his campaign, which didn’t appear to help his cause with voters on Super Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Trump dubbed Bloomberg the “biggest loser” of the night after he spent hundreds of millions of dollars and failed to garner much favor in the first 14 states where he appeared on the ballot in the 2020 election.

It is estimated that Bloomberg spent closer to $500 million on total campaign advertising, which was far more than any of his rivals.

BLOOMBERG'S AD SPENDING MAY PROVIDE CLUE TO HIS PRESIDENTIAL PLANS

According to The New York Times, Bloomberg spent $410 million on television ads alone since November, which is when he entered the race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won a number of Super Tuesday states, but Bloomberg won American Samoa, which had six delegates to award.

Of the $60 million Bloomberg spent on Facebook ads in the past 90 days, he spent just $1,651 in American Samoa, according to Forbes.

It is unclear whether Bloomberg will clear the 15 percent threshold needed to be awarded any delegates.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bloomberg, whose campaign is self-funded, opted out of the early voting states, including New Hampshire and Iowa. Instead, he chose to focus all of his energy on the 14 Super Tuesday states.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg appeared in Florida, which was not a Super Tuesday state, reiterating before a crowd in Palm Beach that he was running to defeat Trump. As previously reported by FOX Business, nearly 35 percent of Bloomberg’s ad buying was focused on the four states with the most delegates: California, New York, Texas and Florida.

Bloomberg’s campaign manager said during a gaggle before the businessman took the stage on Tuesday that the campaign is reassessing and “re-evaluating” every day, following a report that he would reassess his campaign on Wednesday. The comments were made in a context that suggested the team would reassess after every vote.

About one-third of all delegates were up for grabs among the 14 states that voted on Tuesday night. The three-term New York City Mayor has acknowledged that his only path to the nomination is through a brokered convention.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE